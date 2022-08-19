‘PILI NALIKE’ ‘ to add Fun & Colour during Krishna Janmashtami ‘MOSARU KUDIKE’! A new tiger team consisting of nearly 40 performers, ” TEAM KUDUPADY’ will show their acrobats and talents during the Mosaru Kudike to be held around Marnamikatta and Mangaladevi area.

Mangaluru: For people in Coastal Karnataka SriKrishna Janmastami is not a mere festival of the birth of Lord Krishna, but it is a festival to share joy with lots of fun and entertainment. Janmashtami for Mangaloreans is incomplete without MOSARU KUDIKE and HULIVESHA (Tiger Dance). Mosaru kudike, is a festival similar to ‘Dahi Handi’ celebrated in Maharashtra and other parts of North India.

Every street near some of the temples in the city is all geared up to make the festival more ritualistic and also entertaining. To mark the end of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Mosaru Kudike will be held at various places like Attavar, Kadri Kambla, Kulshekar, Sanghaniketan, among other places as part of Vital Pindi, today evening, 19 August.

Mosaru Kudike is observed on the second day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, to imitate the action of Lord Krishna and the Gopalakas. To observe Mosaru Kudike, youngsters form human pyramids to reach the top of the ‘Chappara’ to break the earthen pots filled with curds, saffron water, goodies, cold drinks, vegetables, cash prizes and eatables. Added to this fun, tiger dance will add colour and glamour to the celebrations.

A new tiger team consisting of near;ly 40 performers, the Team named as ” TEAM KUDUPADY’ will show their acrobats and talents during the Mosaru Kudike to be held round Marnamikatat and Mangaladevi. This morning this Team was near Mary Hill enthralling the public, and also earning lots of money.

Every year Pilivēṣa is performed during Navratri to honour the Goddess Durga whose favoured animal is the tiger. Which is called mārnemi. Mangalore Dasara is one of the festivals during which a large number of enthusiasts participate in this ritual. It originated in Udupi District of Karnataka and initially performed during the Krishna Janmashtami/Mosarukudike and Ganesha Chaturthi at Mangaluru, Udupi, Moodabidri, Kundapur and many other places in Tulu Nadu.

Typically, young males form troops, which will have males painted and costumed to look like tigers, and a band called thaase in Tulu with two or three drummers. This troop is accompanied by the manager of the group. During Navratri/Krishnaastami , these troops will be roaming the streets of their towns, with the accompanying drum beats of their bands. They stop at homes and businesses or on the roadsides to perform for about ten minutes after which they collect some money from the people who have observed their performance.

While Pili means “tiger” in Tulu, dancers also painted themselves with leopard or cheetah motifs. The costumes may vary depending on the place, costumes used in Mangalore are different compared to Udupi district. Each person will be wearing just a knicker/shorts, which usually has a tiger-skin motif. The rest of his bare body and face is painted with various designs that denote tigers, cheetahs, and leopards. A headgear or mask made of fake fur and sometimes a tail is worn to complete the ensemble.

The paint causes a burning sensation on the skin. But this is endured by the people to be part of the celebrations and also to earn some extra money in the holiday season. Originally people used to do this as a part of a religious vow. The paint is kept on the body for a couple of days and repainted or retouched as desired.

The skills may vary from person to person and the basic skill required is to know the tiger dance steps which requires one to have enough stamina. Usual skills performed by the artists are Fire breathing, Hand walking, Handstands, gymnastic moves, picking money from mouth by bending backwards and lifting akki mudi (rice tied in straw, weighing 42 kg!) in their teeth and throwing it backwards etc.

ALL YOU FUN LOVING MANGALOREANS HAVE FUN AT THE MOSARU KUDIKE AND ENJOY THE PILI NALIKE!

Like this: Like Loading...