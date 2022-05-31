Pillion Rider Dheeraj in the Scooter Accident near Bikarnakatte Declared Brain Dead

Mangaluru: Recalling the accident, where a scooter after hitting a road divider opposite Usmania Complex near Masood Education and Charitable Trust at Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru during the wee hours of 2 am on 30 May, resulted in the serious injuries of the rider and the pillion rider. Now it is learnt that the seriously injured pillion rider has been declared BRAIN DEAD by the doctors at A J Hospital, Mangaluru.

The injured persons were Dheeraj and rider Ganesh, where Ganesh received serious injuries on his right shoulder, jaw, and lungs, while Dheeraj was injured on his head, nose and left forehead. An auto-rickshaw who was passing by that area transporting a passenger to the Mangalore Central Railway station acted as a good Samaritan, by stopping his vehicle, and with the help of others took both injuries to A J Hospital.

As of now, as per the staff at the Organ Donation department at AJ Hospital speaking to Team Mangalorean said that until the organ transplant team of doctors arrive, no decision has been taken regarding the donation of organs of Dheeraj.

Reckless riding and negligence by the rider Ganesh was the cause of this accident, it is learnt. The mishap took place while Ganesh was giving a ride to Dheeraj to his house.