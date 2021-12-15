‘Pitiful cowards’: Actor Siddharth on trolls attacking his mother on social media



Chennai: Actor Siddharth, who’s hugely popular among both Tamil- and Telugu-speaking audiences, and is also known to be a critic of the BJP, lashed out at trolls on Tuesday, saying that people who repeatedly abused his mother out of hatred for him were the ones who were pretending to respect goddesses.

Taking to Twitter, Siddharth said: “Disturbing realisation. The people who have repeatedly abused my mother out of hatred for me … pretend to respect Sita Maiyya, Durga Mata and Maa Santoshi. My country, my religion, my culture … All hijacked by a bunch of pitiful, woman-hating cowards. Poor #Mother India.”

The actor, who is known to voice his thoughts boldly and stand by them, has often been the target of attacks on social media. But that hasn’t stopped him from expressing his thoughts without fear.

On another note, earlier in the day, the actor offered comforting words to one of South India’s leading music directors, Devi Sri Prasad, who was remembering his dad who had passed away six years ago.

Responding to a tweet put out by the music director, Siddharth said: “Love you Devi. Can’t believe it’s already 6 years. Wish uncle was with us today … I know how proud he must be, smiling at his amazing boy from the heavens above. Hugs, love and prayers brother.”