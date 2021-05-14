Spread the love



















Piyush Goyal’s PS Ravi Kant Gupta given premature repatriation



New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s Private Secretary Dr Ravi Kant Gupta was on Friday given premature repatriation to his parent cadre, an unexpected move by the government taken four years before he completed his tenure in the current posting.

Gupta, a 2005 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was posted as Private Secretary to Goyal, who also holds responsibility of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, at the level of Director for a tenure of five years in March last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for premature repatriation of Gupta, the Ministry of Personnel order reveals.

As per the order, the Ministry has been asked to relieve Gupta of his duties immediately so that he can report to his parent cadre.

The sudden repatriation of Gupta, who served as Deputy Director Income Tax (Investigation) Mumbai and as a Director, National Health Mission, Haryana for three years, has raised eyebrows.

Earlier, Gupta had also served as Joint Commissioner, Income Tax (transfer pricing), Pune.

Gupta is a graduate in Medical Sciences from Punjab University and completed his post-graduation in management (MBA) from IIM Lucknow majoring in Finance and Strategy. While in service, he did Bachelor’s-in-Law from Mumbai University and Masters in Taxation and Business Laws (MTBL) from NALSAR University of Law.

In his 11 years of service as an IRS officer, Gupta has worked in various capacities as an Assistant Commissioner Income Tax in the non-corporate & corporate assessment charges at Mumbai. Gupta is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Public Administration from University College London, United Kingdom.