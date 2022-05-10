Plabita Borthakur calls her ‘Escaype Live’ character the most demanding of her career

Mumbai: Actress Plabita Borthakur, who plays the part of ‘Fetish Girl’ in the upcoming social media thriller series ‘Escaype Live’, has called it the most challenging role of her career as the preparations for the role were quite demanding but her team made the journey really comfortable for her.

Talking about her experience of working on the show and the character of ‘Fetish Girl’, Plabita shared, “There were many days of prep. I worked on my body language and the dance performances with the choreographers and on my dialogues and tone of character with the director.”

“I needed a lot of prep for ‘Fetish Girl’ because I wanted her to look absolutely effortless and I wanted to look extremely comfortable in my skin. Since I have never played such a character, I was very grateful to have been offered it. I needed to work hard to make sure I did my best with it”, she added.

Set across different cities of India, ‘Escaype Live’ is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal – to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition.

The nine-episode series heavily emphasises on the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. Further commenting on her initial struggles with regards to the part, Plabita mentioned, “It’s the most challenging role I’ve ever played. It was tough to look at myself and act on a selfie camera. I must add, it was possible for me to deliver my best because of the whole crew. The entire team made me so comfortable, without it, I’d have had a tough time being Fetish Girl on set.”

‘Escaype Live’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hostar from May 20.