Places to visit in Bengaluru this monsoon

Love the rain? Then the best places for pluviophiles are here. A relaxing period to spend with your loved ones, experiencing the genuine beauty of nature. Make your days unforgettable by visiting these places;

Shivanasamundram Falls, “The Guardian of Waterfalls”

On the banks of the Cauveri River, around 100 km from Bangalore, sits Shivanasamundram, one of the best spots to visit nearby during the monsoon season. It also goes by the names Shimsa and Bluff. The powerful Cauveri River divides in half before falling 75 metres into the gorge. One of the top 100 waterfalls in the world is this pair of twin falls, Gaganachukki and Bharachukki. The Cauveri River rushes with spate and the waterfalls are at their best during the monsoon. In addition, you can visit the Hazrath Mardane Gaib Dargah and the Raganatha Temple, both of which were constructed by the Hoysala king and devoted to the Goddess Cauveri. Additionally, it is well-known for its hydroelectric power project. It’s 125 miles away and the optimal period to visit it is between August to February.

“The coffee land of Karnataka”

Around 250 km from Bangalore, amid the Bada Budan Hills, sits Chikmagalur. There are many valleys, hills, streams, and rivers in this charming small town near Bangalore to explore during the monsoon season. It’s a hiker’s paradise with its craggy mountains and muddy hills. With its vast coffee plantation landscapes, it is sometimes referred to as the “Coffee Land of Karnataka.” Some of the attractions in this area include the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Muthodi National Park, and Mullayyanagiri range. It can be visited throughout the year.

Dam Gorur

The Gorur Dam, which was constructed on the Hemavathi River, is only 189 kilometres away from Bangalore. In the monsoons, this is a stunning location to explore nearby Bangalore, but wait until the rain is really coming down. The Hemavathi River rushes furiously, and the dam overflows as it fills to the brim. When the water from the Dam is released at this moment, it is a spectacle that cannot be described. Anyone nearby viewing the water flow from the Dam is doused with refreshing sprinkles due to its ferocity.

The phrase “Hillocks borrowed from heaven”

Nandi Hills, which is around 60 km from Bangalore, is an example of a tourist destination that has slowly gained popularity over time and is now a well-known weekend escape.

Nandi Hills, which is dotted with shrines and monuments and is surrounded by mesmerising views, features exquisitely carved arches and imposing pillars with intricately painted walls and ceilings. This location is no less than a hidden heaven. At 4851 feet above sea level, a convoy of weekend visitors from Bangalore can be seen early in the morning catching sight of the dawn.

