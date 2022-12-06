‘Planning a Night Party, Apply for Police Permission by 15 December’- Police Commissioner

‘Planning a New Year’s Eve Party, Apply for Police Permission by 15 December’- Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar who has issued directives for the celebration of the New Year has asked the organisers of parties, and other events to obtain permission from the police by applying before 5 p.m. by 15 December 2022.

The applications for permission will have to be submitted to the office of the Police Commissioner. The organisers, including hotels, restaurants, clubs, and resorts can organise only indoor merry parties. He said that celebrations should be limited indoors and that loudspeakers should be turned off by 10 pm. “Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules,” the commissioner warned.



“Bars and restaurants should stop the supply of liquor by 11 pm. Those who organise New Year celebrations should use loudspeakers within their premises only, and the noise should be within the permissible limits, as per the Noise pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. Cultural programmes promoting vulgarity, obscenity, and gambling are banned during celebrations,” he said.

He added, ” A special task force has been formed to prevent the possibility of crimes against women, and drunk driving, during the New Year celebrations. Those who celebrate the New Year should not create a nuisance to people in public places. A task force has also been formed to take action against those who engage in performing wheelies, drag racing, rash driving and shouting in the city. Consuming liquor, holding cultural programmes with obscene acts, and gambling will not be allowed on beaches and other public places,”



