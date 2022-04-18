Plans to develop Bengaluru as an international Smart City: Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has long-term plans of developing Bengaluru as an international Smart City by developing metro, suburban rail, good roads, and satellite towns, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

In his address after laying the foundation stone for ‘Masti Bhavan’ dedicated to renowned author Masti Venkatesha Iyengar, he said the economy is being given a boost by developing Bengaluru – “the pride of Karnataka and India” as an international brand.

“Bengaluru is not just about buildings, it should develop in all spheres like good literature, libraries, sports and more. State government is committed to the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The entire picture of Bengaluru would change by implementing the various development works,” he said.

The proposed Bhavan would host all the activities related to Masti, whose literary legacy would be showcased to the next generations through it. “He was not just the asset of Karnataka… we want to make him an asset for the entire country,” Bommai said.

Kannada literature has the distinction of bagging the highest number of Jnanpith awards in the country, he said.