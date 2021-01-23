Spread the love



















Plastic Park in Port City Mangaluru soon: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

Mangaluru (UNI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has said that the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has given inprincipal approval for setting up of a Plastic Park in Mangaluru.

In an official tweet, he said that the Park will be set up under ‘Scheme for Setting up of Plastic Parks’.

In another tweet, the Minister said that the Park will have an ecosystem with state of the art infrastructure building and enabling common facilities to consolidate and synergize the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry.