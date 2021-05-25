Spread the love



















Plastic Rice Found in Ration Shop, Villagers Demand Inquiry

Udupi: In a surprising incident, shining plastic rice was distributed at a ration shop in Belman of Karkala Taluk on May 25.

According to sources, on May 25, under the PDS system, villagers found white plastic rice being distributed to the cardholders and brought it to the notice of the local panchayat president.

The panchayat president visited the Ration shop where he found two bags of plastic rice mixed with white rice. The panchayat president then demanded the department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Earlier also adulterated plastic rice was distributed through the public distribution system (PDS) stores across the state.

