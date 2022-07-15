Platform of Platforms launched to help farmers sell produce in other states



Bengaluru: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the Platform of Platforms (POP) under the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM). The introduction of POP will facilitate farmers to sell the produce outside their state borders.

Launched on the sidelines of the State Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers’ Conference in Bengaluru, the platform will increase farmers’ digital access to multiple markets, buyers and service providers. It will also help usher transparency in business transactions by improving price search mechanism and quality commensurate price realisation.

A total of 41 service providers from different platforms are covered under POP facilitating various value chain services like trading, quality checks, warehousing, fintech, market information, transportation etc.

The POP will create a digital ecosystem, which will benefit from the expertise of different platforms in different segments of the agricultural value chain.

The e-NAM integrates the platform of service providers as “Platform of Platforms” which includes Composite Service Providers, Logistics Service Provider, Quality Assurance Service Provider, Cleaning, Grading, Sorting & Packaging Service Provider, Warehousing Facility Service Provider, Agricultural Input Service Provider, Technology Enabled Finance & Insurance Service Provider, and Information Dissemination Portal.