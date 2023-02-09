Play ‘Kendonians’ by Astitva ® Selected for Intl Theatre Festival ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’

Play ‘Kendonians’ by Astitva ® Selected for International Theatre Festival ‘ Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ organized by National School of Drama. This play will be staged on 11 February 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, in LCRI Auditorium at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in collaboration with Kannada Department and Ranga Adhyayana Kendra St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Fr Alwyn Serrao,-the Principal of St Antony’s College, Naravi and coordinator of Astitva (R), Mangaluru said, ” The National School of Drama organizes a worldwide theatrical festival under the name “Bharat Rang Mahotsav,” every year. Now, this festival is regarded as one of the biggest festivals in the entire world. The 22nd edition of this festival will take place from 14 to 26 February 2023. 77 plays have been chosen from the 960 submissions and they will be staged in 10 places throughout India, the play “Kendonians” which is produced by ” Astitva” (R), Mangaluru will be staged one among 77 plays”. ” Astitva is a group of young men and women with a special passion for theatre who call themselves Astitva (R), Mangaluru. They are a group of theatre enthusiasts that have been working together since 2018. The group has taken part in ten national theatre festivals, twelve multilingual theatre festivals, and one international theatre festival in Dubai. Seven members of Astitva have received awards for their huge contributions “behind the stage” in Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani theatre. For the past two years, it has hosted State Level CGK awards. The organisation now funds the education of one student every year to empower students who are interested in art and theatre” added Fr Serrao.

Also speaking Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj-the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru said, ” ‘Kendonians’, the most well-known play of the team, will be staged also at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on 20 February 2023. The members of team Astitva and students of Ranga Adhyayana Kendra, St Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Mangaluru will be acting in this play. This play will be staged on February 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, in LCRI Auditorium at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in collaboration with Kannada Department and Ranga Adhyayana Kendra St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Mangaluru. The play is based on a story written by M.P. Rajesh and directed by Arun Lal, a famous theatre actor, director, and trainer who hails from Kerala. For his contributions in the field of direction and choreography, he has received several major honours. This is the second play directed by him that is being presented at BRM”.

ABOUT THE PLAY :

“Kendonians” is a satire on modern-day economic issues, unemployment and globalisation. The agony of the people who are imprisoned in a world of brands, consumerism, and hypocrisy is depicted in this revolutionary tale. This play will be staged on February 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, in LCRI Auditorium at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in collaboration with Kannada Department and Ranga Adhyayana Kendra St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Mangaluru.

Ranga Adhyayana Kendra in collaboration with UGC STRIDE Project & Kannada Department will be organizing the Yaksharoopaka “NIRUTTARA AYANA”. This show will be staged by St Aloysius Yakshagana Team on 17th February 2023 at 2:15 pm in the LCRI Auditorium. This is a unique performance using modern Theatrical lights & techniques within the traditional art form Yakshagana. The veteran Yakshagana artist Mr K Govinda Bhat will perform the character of Bhishma. The grand narratives of Bhishma will be presented with alternative perspectives in this tale and also raise questions about Bhishma’s silence in the crucial stages throughout his life.

Christopher Neenasam-the Director of Astitva (R), Mangaluru, Clanwin Fernandes-the actor in the play, and Ms Chandrakala, the PRO at St Aloysius College were present on the dais during the press meet.

Like this: Like Loading...