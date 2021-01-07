Spread the love



















Plea in Delhi HC to remove Amitabh’s recorded message before calls



New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on January 18 a plea to seek removal of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s recorded message on precautions to be taken against Covid-19 before a phone call is put through.

The matter was listed before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh but the petitioner sought an adjournment since the bench was undertaking a physical hearing.

The court then posted the matter for January 18.

The plea filed by advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar said that the PIL has been filed on behalf of all taxpayers who are disturbed by such caller tune.

The petitioners pleaded that the respondent had not engaged the right person for creating awareness on the precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea claimed that the government of India had paid a fee to Bachchan for speaking on preventive measures against coronavirus, a recorded message of which is played before a phone call gets connected.

The Bollywood star and his family members, including his son and daughter-in-law, were infected by coronavirus but have since recovered.