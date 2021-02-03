Spread the love



















Plea questions CBI silence in Sushant case, SC says go to HC



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian dismissed the plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda on the behalf of petitioner Puneet Kaur Dhanda.

The bench said: “We are not going to entertain this. You go to the High Court.”

The counsel for the petitioner insisted that the top court should examine the matter, as the CBI has been investigating the matter since August last year, but it has not filed the status report so far. The apex court passed an order for the CBI inquiry on August 19, 2020.

The plea contended that the top court posed serious faith in the premier investigative agency of the country and directed an investigation in the unnatural death of the actor, as his death shook the entire country and even the fans abroad got a setback due to his untimely and unnatural death.

“This court passed an order for CBI enquiry on August 19, 2020 and despite lapsing of almost four months the Central Bureau of Investigation is yet to conclude its investigation and all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get solace regarding the exact reason of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,” said the plea.

The petitioner contended that the top court should not allow the probe to go on endlessly, and instead fix a time frame of two months to complete the probe, and the CBI should submit a report to the top court too.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case,” added the plea.