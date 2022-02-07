Please Donate Generously! Money Collected will be Handed Over to MLA & MP to Repair Road

Please Donate Generously! Money Collected will be Handed Over to MLA & MP to Repair the partial Road adjacent to to the Bikkarnakatte Flyover in the City.

Mangaluru: While our MLA , MP and City authorities are busy in finding circles and roads to rename them with their choicest names, in the meantime have deliberately turned a blind eye towards such roads and circles which are in pathetic condition. They are also on the verge of spending BIG bucks on parks which don’t serve the purpose of the citizens, other than alcoholics and dopers using the parks for their leisure time. Justy look at some of the City roads- they are in pathetic condition and dilapidated. And one such road which gets torn down every year post monsoon, is the service road adjacent to Bikkarnakatte flyover, filled with craters/potholes, loose mud, and motorists and pedestrians have felt the brunt using this stretch of the road since months- and nothing has been done to rectify the civic issue.

Even after several complaints had been made by the locals and motorists using the road daily to the concerned officials in Mangaluru City Corporation and the area ward corporator , all of them have ignored their pleas and turned a blind eye. Fed up with such attitude from the concerned officials to do the heedful, a few citizens had come up with an idea by erecting a board and placing a collection box beneath it, requesting people to donate generously, and the message stating that the collected money will be handed over to the MLA and MP for repairing this part of the road. The sign and collection box was placed on Monday, 7 February 2022.

By Monday evening it was learnt that the board was REMOVED- I guess someone got OFFENDED or felt GUILTY?