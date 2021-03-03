Spread the love



















Plywood Factory Blast in Manjeshwar, Six Injured

Manjeshwar: Fire broke out at a plywood factory after a blast in the boiler in Manjeshwar on March 2, late at night.

Six workers were severely injured in the incident.

According to sources, on March 2 night, there was a blast in the boiler in the plywood factory. In the incident, six workers were severely injured. All the injured workers are from Bihar.

The police and the fire service were immediately informed, the fire service from Uppala rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The injured workers were rushed to the hospital in Mangaluru.

The loss is estimated to be in lakhs. Manjeshwar police visited the spot for further investigations.

A case has been registered in the Manjeshwar police station.