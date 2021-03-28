Spread the love



















PM appeals countrymen to take Covid vaccine



New Delhi: Noting that India is currently running the world’s largest vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed all countrymen to take Covid-19 vaccine and reiterated his ‘dawaayi bhi kadayee bhi’ mantra to avoid spread of the pandemic.

“It’s an appeal to all to take the vaccine…Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi. It is not that I have to just say; we have to live too, speak too, tell too and keep making people committed to ‘dawayi bhi kadayee bhi’ too,” said the Prime Minister in the 75th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Prime Minister’s appeal comes at a time when the country’s total vaccination coverage has surpassed six crore on Sunday. A total of 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses have been administered through 9,85,018 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Sunday shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF).

These doses include 81,52,808 Health Care workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 51,75,597HCWs (2nd dose), 88,90,046 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 36,52,749 FLWs (2nd Dose), 66,73,662 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,77,24,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Recalling the month of March last year when the question was looming all around by when Covid vaccine would come, the Prime Minister said that he is happy to observe how elderly people are enthusiastic in getting the vaccine.

He recalled last year’s very month of March when the country heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’ for the first time, the Prime Minister said that the experience of Janata Curfew had become a bewilderment to the entire world.

“It was an unprecedented example of discipline; generations to come will certainly feel proud at that.”

Similarly, expressing honour, respect for our Corona Warriors, ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting a lamp!

“You cannot imagine how much it had touched the hearts of Corona warriors and that is the very reason they resolutely held on the whole year, without tiring, without halting.

“Steadfastly, they endured to save the life of each and every citizen of the country. Last year, around this time, the question that was looming was…by when the corona vaccine would come! Friends, it’s a matter of honour for everyone that today, India is running the world’s largest vaccination programme,” the Prime Minister said.