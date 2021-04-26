Spread the love



















PM appeals to Bengal voters to cast vote following Covid norms



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people of West Bengal to use their franchise for state assembly polls following all Covid protocols.

Seventh phase polling in West Bengal is being held on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.”

Polling is being held for 34 assembly seats of five districts — Kolkata, Burdwan, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad, in the seventh and second last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29. Eight phase West Bengal Assembly polls started with first phase voting on March 27. Counting of votes for 294 members of the West Bengal Assembly will take place on May 2.