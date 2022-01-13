PM Appreciates Karnataka’s 5T Plan to Tackle Covid – Bommai

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the 5T plan of Testing, Tracking, Tracing, Triaging and Technology adopted by the state government to control Covid, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Chief Minister Bommai who participated in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states has in a press statement said, “I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage Covid. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the state which is higher than the national average,” Bommai said.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about measures initiated to ramp up the medical infrastructure. “I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plans,” Bommai has said.

The Prime Minister praised the use of technology for monitoring the health of those in home isolation, he said.

The Prime Minister instructed to make all the preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave of Covid as the pandemic is expected to peak in February.

During the third wave over 94% infected are in home isolation. Therefore the Prime Minister wanted to give priority to ensuring supply of medicines, appropriate care and measures to instill a sense of confidence among the infected, Bommai said.

Union government has suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the Rs32,000cr package it has provided, Bommai said.

The union government has provided Rs32,000cr for states after the second wave to raise the health infrastructure. Many states have so far not utilised it. States too need to chip with their own share of resources to improve the health infrastructure like ICU, Oxygen plants, oxygenated plants and purchase ambulances to make best use of the project, Bommai said.