PM & BJP Leadership Remains Mute as Assassination of Kharge and Family Plot Brews – Ajay Makan

Mangaluru: “Sinister and Ugly Plot to Kill AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Family by the BJP Brazen Hatred of BJP towards Kannadigas is Manifesting itself into a “Murder Plot” to kill Karnataka’s Son of the Soil, Kharge. Prime Minister and BJP Leadership remain “Mute” as “Assassination Plot” Brews”, said Former Union Minister, AICC General Secretary & CWC Member Aiay Makan during a press meet held at the Congress Office, Mallikatta here on May 6.

Addressing the media persons Ajay Makan said, “Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a “murder plot” to kill AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. This is clear from the audio recording of the BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the ‘blue-eyed boy’ of PM, Narendra Modi and CM Basavaraj Bommai. There is a designed hatred towards Karnataka’s Son of the Soil, Mallikarjun Kharge on the part of Central and State BJP Leadership”.

Ajay further said, “BJP is unable to digest the fact that having been born in a Dalit Family to a factory labourer, Kharge has risen from the post of Block Congress President to be the President of the Indian National Congress. On 27 February 2023, Karnataka witnessed PM Modi attempting to ridicule Mallikarjun Kharge with his snide and sarcastic remarks on Kharge not standing under an umbrella during the Congress Plenary Session. The hatred didn’t end there. On 2 May 2023 BJP MLA and General Secretary, Madan Dilawar wished “death” for Mallikarjun Kharge and said, “Congress President is 80 years old; God can take him away any time” (sic). Now BJP Leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family”.

Ajay also said, “The frustration and desperation of the BJP and its Leadership has now reached dangerous proportions. Instead of presenting a vision of development for Karnataka, the pathetic state of the BJP is that they coin one ugly polarising issue a day to somehow save their skins from answering for the 40% Corruption. Even these abusive and divisive tactics of the BJP are sinking without a trace. Now, they are using assassination plots as their last weapon in their armoury. The land of Lord Basavanna, which prides itself on rich traditions of harmony and democratic co-existence, is under attack by these murderous conspiracies. This is not an attack on Mallikarjun Kharge but on the honour and life of every Kannadiga”.

“PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Police and the Election Commission will play “mute” on this sinister conspiracy to kill AICC President and his family. The only befitting reply by 6.5 crores Kannadigas to this nefarious and sinister murder plot is to decimate this murderous thought process of the BJP in the ensuing State Elections”, said Ajay.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, Dr Ajay Kumar Bhandary, Charan Singh Sapra and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...