PM chairs high-level meeting to review heat wave management, monsoon preparedness



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed authorities to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, and make flood preparedness plans while chairing a review meeting on heat wave management and monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, he was briefed by the India Meteorological Department and the National Disaster Management Authority about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May across the country.

The PM was informed states and Union Territories have been advised to prepare ‘Heat Action Plans’ as a standard response at the state, district and city levels while on the southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare ‘Flood Preparedness Plans’ and undertake appropriate preparedness measures.

He directed that the NDRF develop its deployment plan in flood-affected states and to actively use social media for sensitisation of communities.

He also stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done and the need to work to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi also directed that in view of upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and resultant spread of water-borne diseases.

It was discussed in the meeting about the need for effective coordination between Central and state agencies to ensure preparedness of all systems for any incidents in the wake of heat waves and upcoming monsoons, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary to PM, Advisors to PM, Cabinet Secretary, the Home, Health, Jal Shakti Ministers, NDMA member, DGs of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and India Meteorological Department (IMD), and ADG NDRF.