PM has killed democratic system, says K’taka Minister R.B. Thimmapur

Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur stated on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has killed the democratic system in the country.



Bagalkot: Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur stated on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has killed the democratic system in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Thimmapur stated that PM Modi has become mentally weak. Commenting on the organisation of state tour of BJP leaders

on the achievements of PM Modi, he questioned, “Whether waiving of loans of Adani and Ambani was an achievement? Whether China invading the country was an achievement? Why did the Chinese army enter our territory?” “We are keeping quiet keeping the interest of the nation in mind,” he added.

Commenting on the statement of BJP leaders that they will make India into Pakistan under Congress rule, he said, “What BJP leaders have done? You

(BJP) are just bothered about mosques. What nation the BJP leaders are turning India into? Why should we (Congress make India into a Pakistan?”.

“Former late PMs Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri have protected the nation. It is not tenable to misuse Indian soldiers. When Shastri was the

PM, Pakistan was defeated. When Indira Gandhi won against Pakistan and created Bangladesh, did she do all this?” Thimmapura questioned.

“Apart from bringing hatred and infighting between the people, what have the BJP leaders done?” he asked.

Like this: Like Loading...