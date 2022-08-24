PM Kudlag Barper, Road Repair Malpuver! ‘Damoratsava Activities’ from 23 Aug-1 Sept

Mangaluru: Wouldn’t it be nice if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or our CM Bommaiah make frequent visits to Mangaluru so that our filthy and dilapidated roads, potholed roads, get an extreme makeover like it is done now prior to PM’s arrival to Kudla aka Mangaluru on 2 September 2022.

And this is how our netas, District Administration & Mangaluru City Corporation Officials play games in order to please the PM during his visit to our City. City roads are already getting a facelift, wild grass has been trimmed, thrash cleaned, potholes filled etc ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

It is learnt that the district administration and MCC have ordered the civic administration to fill the potholes and clean the roads, including trimming wild grass. And the PM’s travel route from Mangaluru International Airport is getting a face-lift, with potholes being filled, etc etc. Till this time when our city roads were filled with potholes, and motorists were risking their lives, no officials cared about it. Now they are all worried about the safe travel of our PM, like other human beings who have no lives. Bah humbug!

Civic officials have been directed to fill all potholes on a war footing before the PM’s visit – and everyone is seen working hard. Even the officials concerned were ordered to repair defunct streetlights on the roads. “We have already started cleaning the city roads. We are cleaning both sides of the roads. Moreover, pruning of tree branches along the roads has been undertaken wherever necessary,” an official of MCC said.

But, why only clean and repair roads real good, why not keep them clean and in perfect condition all year long? A question which will never get an answer? In 2019, the BJP manifesto for Mangaluru City Corporation resolved to make the city – clean, beautiful and orderly ‘Namma Kudla’ (Swachcha, Sundara, Suvyavasthitha Namma Kudla). Divided into six broad categories, BJP also reiterated its resolve to set up ward committees as mandated by Karnataka high court in a bid to decentralise administration. The BJP leaders also wanted to make Mangaluru Plastic and Flex free, and MLA Vedavyas Kamath believed in the “Green and Clean Mangaluru”- then how come we are seeing a bunch of huge flex hoardings/banners at every nook and corner? Seems like the “We Don’t Practice What We Preach” kind of policy!.

Until now, our City streets were filled with potholes, dug-up spots, construction debris scattered etc and all of a sudden we are seeing workers doing their best to rectify the pending issues. And a few days before the arrival of PM, we are seeing a total difference- where poor Pourakarmikas are slogged to cut the grass, clean the roads, etc. A total double standard played by our officials. And this morning, Team Mangalorean saw poor Pourakarmikas working hard in cleaning the trash and cutting grass that had grown for months. They are not only trimming the plants but cutting off totally- greenery lost?

All protocols will be strictly followed. and necessary arrangements are being made as per DC. At a meeting, DC Dr Rajendra discussed the preparations for the PM’s visit and directed the concerned officials to make sure all arrangements regarding food and stay will be made for the PM and his staff. The DC has also made proper police security arrangements and a team of doctors and an ambulance will be made available, and a PWD Executive engineer has been asked to ensure that the roads are at their best.

Liaison officers have been appointed to ensure that there is no issue during the PM’s visit. Food safety officers will be at the spot, and Mescom officials have been directed to ensure that there is no power cut. After arriving at the MIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit NMPT on 2 September and also partake in various other programmes. He will be inaugurating six projects including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at NMPT, and will also lay the foundation to the Sagarmala project. Following this, PM will address a mammoth convention tentatively planned at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur, where a few lakhs of people are expected to gather. On 2 September evening, he will head back to Delhi.

Sources reveal that PM Lal Bahadur Shastri had laid the foundation stone of NMPT, and the port was inaugurated in 1975 during PM Indira Gandhi’s tenure. And now PM Modi is the third prime minister to visit NMPT and take part in the engagements. It should be noted that this is the first official programme that PM Modi will take part in in the Dakshina Kannada district after becoming the Prime Minister. PM Modi had made a couple of visits to Mangaluru in 2016 and 2017, and in 2018, he was in Mangaluru for the assembly elections campaigning, where he addressed a huge crowd at Nehru Maidan.

