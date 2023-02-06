PM lauds HAL’s new factory, unveils Light Utility Helicopter

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated HAL’s new helicopter factory to the nation during a function at Gubbi near Tumakuru district in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, he hailed HAL’s efforts in strengthening ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the defence sector by building India’s largest helicopter factory.

“From drone manufacturing to building Tejas fighter, naval carrier and transport aircraft, India is now producing everything indigenously,” he said.

“HAL is manufacturing Tejas for the Indian Defence Forces and is the centre of global attention. The factory will produce hundreds of helicopters and generate business to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore besides generating direct and indirect employment boosting the regional economy,” he added.

Modi said that after laying the foundation stone in 2016, it was a momentous occasion to see the factory operational today.

He unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) produced by HAL.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated HAL and said that the inauguration of the Tumakuru factory is a big milestone in India’s journey towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’. The Tumakuru factory will boost India’s defence services.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said HAL is one of the leading companies and is the pride of Karnataka. He welcomed its presence in Tumakuru.

The Tumakuru factory will become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. With the establishment of facilities like Heli-Runway, Flight Hangar, Final Assembly Hangar, Structure Assembly Hangar, Air Traffic Control (ATC) and various supporting service facilities, the factory is fully operational. This factory is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), initially being built in this factory is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique feature of high manoeuvrability. Initially, this factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year, and it can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner.

The factory will also produce Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and undertake Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) of helicopters in the future.

