PM Modi Advises Strict Vigilance and Use of Face Masks in Public Places after Rise in COVID

New Delhi: A high-level meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation related to COVID-19 in the country in the wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 in some countries including China.

Senior officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the virtual meeting.

Prime Minister Modi advised the officials to strictly monitor and take preventive steps in controlling infection, mandatory use of face masks in crowded and public places, increase Covid-19 testing and genomic sequencing and encourage elderly and vulnerable people to get precautionary doses.

PM Modi advised the states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources.