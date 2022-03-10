PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review Covid situation



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, particularly in the context of the Omicron wave and the status of the vaccination drive.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, V.K. Paul, along with other senior officials, were also present in the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the global scenario and India’s status was presented in the meeting. India’s consistent efforts towards the vaccination campaign and an analysis of vaccine effectiveness to aid the lesser hospitalization and low severity and mortality during the recent surge was highlighted.

It emerged in the review that pro-active and collaborative efforts led by the Central Government helped in effective management of the spread of infection. It was also noted that India’s pandemic response and vaccination efforts have been lauded globally by WHO, United Nations, International Monetary Fund as well as in the reports of Harvard Business School and Institute for Competitiveness.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the relentless efforts put in by vaccinators, healthcare workers, and the Central and state governments. He underlined the significance of following Covid-related protocols and urged continued support from community and participation of the individuals to get vaccinated when due and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.