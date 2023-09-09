PM Modi did not visit Manipur because his image mattered: Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra for not visiting Manipur saying his image mattered more than restoring peace in the violence-hit northeastern state.

“I have never seen in world history any Prime Minister who refused to visit a conflict zone in his own country simply because his image mattered more than restoring peace,” Gogoi, who is also Congress’ Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the fresh clashes in the strife-torn state.

Around 50 people, including women, were injured in different clashes and firing incidents at Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday.

According to the Manipur police, 11 civilians sustained bullet wounds in the clashes between rival armed groups and the security forces.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Opposition Congress has been blaming the BJP government for the current situation and demanded dismissal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

