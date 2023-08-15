PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the 77th Independence Day.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the 77th Independence Day.

In response to a tweet by Maldives Pesident Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the prime minister said, “Thank you for the Independence Day greetings, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.”

Replying to a tweet by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Modi said, “Gratitude for the wishes on our Independence Day, PM Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering.”

Responding to a tweet by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Modi said, “Thank you, PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda for your warm wishes.”

In response to a tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister said, “Thankful for your kind wishes, President Emmanuel Macron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties.”

Macron had tweeted in Hindi while wishing India on the occasion of Independence Day.

Replying to a tweet by the prime minister of Mauritius, Modi said, “Thank you Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for your heartfelt greetings.”

Like this: Like Loading...