PM Modi holds bilateral discussions with Guyana’s President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral discussions with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore.



President Irfaan Ali is on an official visit to India from January 8-14 and is the chief guest at the ongoing annual diaspora event.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues including cooperation in energy, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology and innovation, and defence cooperation.

Both leaders recalled the 180-year-old historical bonds of friendship between the people of India and Guyana and agreed to deepen them further.

President Irfaan Ali will hold bilateral discussions with President Droupadi Murmu during his visit and attend the valedictory session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award ceremony on January 10.

He will also participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore on January 11.

Apart from Indore, President Ali will also visit Delhi, Kanpur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.