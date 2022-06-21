PM Modi inaugurates 8th International Yoga Day at Mysuru, says Yoga is ‘way of life’



Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the celebrations of the 8th International Yoga Day in the premises of magnificent and historical Mysuru Palace on Tuesday.

“Yoga is not a part of life, it is a way of life,” Modi said.

He added, “Yoga is ensuring the universal health. Yoga which was practiced in houses and spiritual centres is now being seen around the world. It has become natural human spirit.”

The spirit of yoga was not diminished during the two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

“Yoga is not for individuals, Yoga is for humanity.”

“I thank United Nations and all countries and all citizens of the world on behalf of India on the occasion,” he added.

Modi further said that yoga brings peace on earth and universe. Yoga can connect millions of people and is being performed at 75 historical places in India, he added.

“People get united with the flash of the rays of Sun. As the sun rises the people practicing yoga across the world will form a guardian ring of yoga. Yoga relieves an individual on agitated mindset at any given point,” Modi said.

“Yog ko jannaa bhi hai, jeena bhi hai. Paana bhi hai aur apnaana bhi hai (One should know Yoga, live Yoga and adopt Yoga in life),” he added.

The International Yoga Day celebrations include a display of as many as 19 ‘asanas’ or poses in a span of 45 minutes.

The celebration started with a one-minute prayer. The Prime Minister performed 19 asanas which include Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana, Setubandhasana, Shalabhasana and others.

