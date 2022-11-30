PM Modi is a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity: Rajnath Singh

Ahmedabad/New Delhi: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attacked the Congress for insulting him, and said that the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply to this insult.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad ahead of first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1, Singh lashed out at Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Ravana’. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity in the 21st century and such a Prime Minister is being abused by the Congress.

Targeting Kharge and the Congress, he said that the kind of words used by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the mentality of not only him but the entire party.

“Using abusive words for anyone in a healthy democracy is not a sign of healthy politics. The Prime Minister is not just a person but an institution in itself,” Singh said. He stated that the people of Gujarat will never forgive those who use abusive words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will give a befitting reply to the Congress.

Targeting the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajnath Singh said that in Gujarat the Congress party is fighting to save its existence while the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting only to register its presence.