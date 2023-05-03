PM Modi Should Apologize for Equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal – Prof Gourav Vallabh

Udupi: AICC spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh demanded an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka for insulting Lord Hanuman by equating the Hindu God with the Bajrang Dal organisation and a group of people. The prime minister has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees who worship Lord Hanuman.

Speaking at a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl on May 3, Prof Vallbah said, “Prime Minister & Company refuse to speak about scam-ridden 40 Percent BJP Sarkara and are merely looking for excuses to polarise the elections. For Modiji & BJP, each election is about divisions on the grounds of religion instead of answering the basic issues of Corruption, back-breaking price rise, rampant unemployment, ugly & unacceptable concentration of wealth and an all-pervading atmosphere of hate.

Constitution & Law are clear – To take decisive action as per law against any individual or organization spreading hatred or enmity on the grounds of caste or religion. The duty to follow RAJ DHARMA is of Prime Minister & Chief Minister but they refuse to do so”.

Prof Vallabh further said, “To compare Lord Hanuman as synonymous to any individual or organisation is an insult and PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Hanuman ji”.

Prof Vallabh further questioned the Prime minister and said, “Will you (PM) compare the Bajrang Dal organization with Lord Hanuman, who killed a Dalit youth? Do you compare such an organization with Hanuman? Have you visited the home of this deceased young man? Did you ask your 40 percent government to file a case against those who killed him? Do you mean Dalits are not Hindus? If you thought that they were also Hindus, why didn’t you give directions to the concerned authorities to file a case against those who killed him?”

Vallabh demanded the Prime Minister answer to the 10-point charter announced by the Congress for the coastal region. The Congress, in its coastal manifesto, has promised to introduce a Shree Swami Vivekananda communal and social harmony committee in every gram panchayat. “What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s answer to it?” he asked.

“The manifesto of the Congress is a vision document which speaks on ‘politics of development, growth and prosperity,’ while the BJP’s manifesto is politics of division and hatred,” he said.

