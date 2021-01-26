Spread the love



















PM Modi should own responsibility for incidents at Farmers Tractor Rally: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, (UNI): Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should be held responsible for the unpleasant incidents that took place during the farmers Tractor rally in Delhi today.

In a tweet, he said the Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa trying to use police force on the farmers rally in the state anti-farmer stance would be rewarded for its anti-peasant stance in order to curb the agrarian agitation by the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw anti-farmer laws without allowing the agitation of the farmers’ fighters to erupt