‘PM Modi the Agent of Big Corporates Will emerge Out as a JOKER Soon’-Hasiru Sene President

‘PM Modi Will emerge Out as a JOKER Soon’ -Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha And Hasiru Sene Secretary Ravikiran Poonacha, during the protest march and a tractor rally in the city on Tuesday, January 26, in support of the demand of the farmers to repeal the three farm laws of the Centre. Thousands of people participated in the rally and raised pro-farmer slogans.

Mangaluru: While thousands of farmers drove their tractors in convoy into the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday, as part of ongoing, nationwide protests against controversial agricultural laws that farmers say put their livelihoods at risk, locally here in Mangaluru in support of these farmers various outfits under the aegis of the Farmers, Labourers, Dalits and Pro-People Organisations’ Union organised a protest march and a tractor rally in the city on January 26, Tuesday in support of the demand of the farmers to repeal the three farm laws of the Centre. The protest march commenced from the DC Office and culminated in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha. There were many like-minded organizations that took part in the rally expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting opposing the farm Bills. The protesters held tricolour flags, placards and raised slogans against the union government.

Not just farmers, the protest march saw youth, nuns, teachers, professionals, educationists, activists among others who joined in the march to show their solidarity to the agitating farmers nationwide. The protest which had attracted a huge crowd was a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as months of demonstrations and sit-ins across the country against his key agricultural policy have grown into a stalemate marked by deadlocked talks between farmers and his administration.

For decades, the Indian government offered guaranteed prices to farmers for certain crops, providing long-term certainty that, in theory, allowed them to make investments for the next crop cycle. The new agricultural laws, first passed in September by Modi’s government, instead allow farmers to sell their goods to anyone for any price — giving them more freedom to do things such as sell directly to buyers and sell to other states. But farmers argued that the new rules would leave them worse off by making it easier for corporates to exploit agricultural workers, and help big companies drive down prices. While farmers could sell crops at elevated prices if the demand is there, conversely, they could struggle to meet the minimum price in years when there is too much supply in the market.

The laws have been so contentious because agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s 1.3 billion population, and farmers have been arguing for years to get the minimum guaranteed prices increased. They are the biggest voter block in the country — making farming a central political issue.

More than 100,000 people have been protesting the laws since late November. There have been sit-ins lasting days along each of New Delhi’s three borders. Farmers have blocked roads and set up makeshift camps, some sleeping on the road or in their tractors. They arrived from numerous different states to participate in the mass protests, at times clashing with police.

The government has held 11 rounds of talks with leaders of more than 30 farmers’ unions that are opposed to the laws — but the talks have gone nowhere. Earlier this month, India’s Supreme Court issued an order putting the three contentious farm laws on hold and ordered the formation of a four-member mediation committee to help the parties negotiate. But farmers’ leaders have rejected any court-appointed mediation committee. Opposing the Ordinance issued by the State government for giving effect to the new amendments to the Land Reforms Act and what they said other anti-farmer moves, the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene along with other organizations had organized the protest march in the City.

Addressing the protesters Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene secretary Ravikiran Poonacah said, “By bringing in Ordinance to facilitate amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act, our Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had “served poison” to farmers of the State. Yediyurappa, who had taken oath in the name of farmers, was acting exactly against the interests of farmers and the sangha would vehemently oppose the Ordinance and what he said other anti-farmer moves of the BJP-led government in the State. This is the fight between farmers and labourers. Our PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts as an agent and is trying to sell India bit by bit. He is in full support of the big corporates, who are looting these toiling farmers”.

“The whole country has stood against the government and is opposing farm Bills. The farm Bills will have a severe impact on farmers and also on the common man. After Modi came to power, every sector has been privatized, and I am openly saying that Modi is an agent… agent who is backing the big corporates and selling this country. Modi is trying to be a world leader or Vishwa Guru but in coming days his name will be etched in the history book as a laughing stock. Modi’s followers need to understand this and keep their egos aside. The Supreme Court has formed a committee which consists of members from the Narendra Modi drama company. Very soon PM Modi will emerge out as a JOKER” added Poonacha.

He further said, “Our fight is not between PM Modi and the people, but it was a conflict between Indians and corporates. The farm laws will affect 135 crore Indians adversely in the future. People in the nation have lost faith in the government. An opinion has been created to form a government of people. Very soon, farmers and labourers in the country will pull this government down, if the contentious farm laws are not scrapped. The government is in a hurry to make the corporates richer through new laws, and the farmers poorer. Even though the farmers have been protesting for a long time, PM Modi has not shown any courtesy to speak on the death of a few farmers during the protest.

Krishibhoomi Samrakshana Samiti secretary William D’Souza, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla, DYFI member Sunil Kumar Bajal, other leaders such as M Devdas, Seetharam, Chandru, Oswald Prakash Fernandes, Jayanthi B Shetty, and also leaders of various pro-farmer organizations, spoke on the occasion.