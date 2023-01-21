PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on Feb 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on February 13 to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for various projects and address a public meeting.



He was scheduled to visit the city on January 19 but the visit was postponed.

The Prime Minister was to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train and dedicate it to the nation and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore. While the visit was postponed, the Prime Minister virtually flagged off the train on January 15.

He will launch the other projects during his visit on February 13.

He will lay the foundation stone for modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 699 crore and railway periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar Railway doubling line of 85 kilometers. The cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore.

He will also launch work on widening and strengthening to 2/4 lane 60 km of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section of National Highway 167N. The work is to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 704 crore.

Foundation stone will also be laid for widening and strengthening to 4 lane/2 lane of 42.57 km of the existing Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 632 crore.

Modi will also lay foundation stone for Rs 513 crore project to widen two lane 45.95 km of Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B.

The Prime Minister is also likely to unveil projects worth Rs 2,597 crore at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad. The projects include academic buildings, hostel buildings, faculty and staff towers, technology research park, convention centre, knowledge centre, guest house, lecture hall complex and healthcare facility.

After attending various programmes, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

