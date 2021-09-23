Spread the love



















PM Modi to announce Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sep 27



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27, Union Health Minister Manukh Mandaviya on Thursday said.

The flagship scheme aims to digitalize healthcare across the nation creating a country-wide digital health ecosystem that will enable patients to store, access and consent to share their health records with doctors and health facilities of their choice.

The PMDHM aims to create a nationwide digital health infrastructure to provide universal health coverage with health IDs for for all citizens, Unique Identifiers for doctors and health facilities, Personal Health Records, and telemedicine and e-pharmacy, among other components. The PM Digital Health Mission will provide Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner, as per the health ministry.

A national digital health ecosystem will be created through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services under the PMDHM.

The six Union Territories of India — Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry has already the pilot scheme of PMDHM.

The Union Health Minister said, “Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.” The digital health ID provided under the PMDHM will have all details of health records of the citizen.

Earlier in day, the Union Health Minister released the National Comprehensive Guidelines on post Covid management. The guidelines will provide complete post Covid health care guidance for long term. These modules will help in building the capacity of the doctors, nurses, paramedics and community health workers across India to deal with long term effects of Covid.

