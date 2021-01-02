Spread the love



















PM Modi to Dedicate to Nation the Kochi- Mangaluru GAIL (India) Ltd Natural Gas Pipeline on 5 Jan

Mangaluru : Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the Nation the Kochi – Mangaluru natural gas pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited on January 5, 2021, through Video Conferencing at 11:00 AM. It will mark an important milestone in spreading the use of the environment-friendly fuel in Kerala and Karnataka. Arif Mohammad Khan, Hon’ble Governor, Kerala; Vajubhai Vala, Hon’ble Governor, Karnataka; Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala; B S Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel will grace the occasion.



This was announced today by Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited at a virtual press conference which was joined by E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing), GAIL and M V Iyer, Director (Business Development), GAIL. The 450 km-long pipeline will carry Natural Gas from Kochi in Kerala through Ernakulum, Trissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The pipeline is a landmark example of project execution with active support of Governments of Kerala and Karnataka.

The pipeline will bring convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas (CNG) across different city gas distribution (CGD) areas in different Geographical Areas. The pipeline will offer clean industrial fuel and feedstock for petrochemical and fertilizer sectors and provide an opportunity for multiple gas-based industries to emerge, thus bringing about socio-economic benefits to the people of these states and creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

About GAIL:

GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading Natural Gas company with diversified interests across the Natural Gas value chain including transmission, LPG production & transmission, trading, LNG regasification, Petrochemicals, City gas, E&P, etc. It owns and operates a cross-country Natural Gas pipeline network of around 12,500 km spread across the length and breadth of the country. It is working concurrently on execution of multiple pipeline projects, aggregating over 6700 kms. GAIL commands 70% market share in gas transmission and has Natural Gas sales share of over 55% in India. GAIL and its Subsidiaries / JVs also have a formidable market share in City Gas Distribution. In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, GAIL has one of the largest portfolios in the world.

Website: www.gailonline.com