PM Modi to hold meeting on heatwave & monsoon preparedness



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair an important review meeting on the preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, the government sources said here.

After his return from the three-day tour of three European countries, the Prime Minister will hold seven to eight meetings in the day, the sources further said.

Several parts of the country have been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few weeks and the temperatures have soared to all-time high at various places.

Though there has been a slight dip in the temperatures following a light rainfall in some parts of Central India on Wednesday, the overall heatwave conditions have been a matter of concern.