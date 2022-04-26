PM Modi to Hold Video Conference with CMs on Covid; CM Bommai to participate from Mangaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a Video Conference with Chief Ministers of various states on Wednesday in the backdrop of resurgence in Covid cases in the country.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the VIdeo Conference from the Zilla Panchayat office of Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru.

All arrangements have been made at the Zilla Panchayat office in Mangaluru for the Video Conference. Bommai is expected to explain the Covid numbers in the State, measures taken for its control and face the situation in the coming days.