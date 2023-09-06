PM Modi to leave for Jakarta on Wednesday night to attend ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Modi will leave for the Indonesian capital city on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi will leave for the Indonesian capital city on Wednesday night to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit.

Indonesia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

In a statement, before leaving for Indonesia, Modi said: “I am travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia at the invitation of Joko Widodo to participate in the ASEAN related meetings. My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade.”

The Prime Minister said that engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s “Act East” policy. “The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” he said.

He said that thereafter, he will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit.

“This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Summit in Bali last year, and said, “I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region.”

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

Shoring up India’s trade and security ties with the ASEAN is likely to be the focus of Modi’s engagement with leaders of the bloc.

Modi’s visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India’s Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 ‘troika’ as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Indonesia, the Prime Minister on Wednesday participated in the meeting of council of ministers as well as cabinet meeting. He will do back to back meetings till 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday before his visit to Jakarta.

The Prime Minister will take off for Jakarta at 8 p.m. and he will spend around seven hours in the flight and arrive in Jakarta at 3 a.m. on September 7. The Prime Minister will then leave for the venue of ASEAN India summit at 7 a.m. and take part in the summit.

At 8:45 a.m., he will take part in the East Asia Summit. Immediately after the meeting, the Prime Minister will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45 a.m. and land in Delhi around 6:45 p.m.

After his arrival in the New Delhi on September 8, the Prime Minister will hold an important bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and other nations.

Like this: Like Loading...