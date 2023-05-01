PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive on May 6 for the election campaign. He will arrive at 12 noon in Puttur, 1.30 pm in Bantwal and 3 pm in Karkala, he said.

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the coming days. BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty told reporters in Udupi on Monday that the Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.

More than three lakh people will participate in the meeting which will cover the 13 assembly segments in the two districts, Shetty said. Modi will address the public meeting at 11 am on a spacious 70-acre land, he said.

Shetty said that ‘development’ and ‘Hindutva’ are like two eyes of the BJP. Youths have leanings towards BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning in Karnataka with a target to win 150 seats. “I am confident that the BJP will form the government in the State on its own,” he said.

The party organised the ‘maha samparka abhiyan’ to connect with voters in the division, comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodgadu districts on April 30. More than 3.50 lakh party workers from 3,523 booths participated in the drive in the division. BJP workers from 1,111 booths in Udupi, 1,863 booths in Dakshina Kannada and 549 booths in Kodagu took part in the exercise, he said.

