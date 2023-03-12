PM Modi’s K’taka visit: Security agencies remove boy’s black T-shirt

The police and agencies deputed to ensure the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mandya got the T-shirt removed from a boy who had come to attend the public rally on Sunday.



Mandya: The police and agencies deputed to ensure the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mandya got the T-shirt removed from a boy who had come to attend the public rally on Sunday.

The boy was wearing a black T-shirt and had come to attend the rally with his mother. The police stopped him and asked his mother to remove his T-shirt as it was black.

The mother removed it and took his son topless inside the premises where the rally was planned. The mother again put the T-shirt on her boy after passing through the metal detectors. But, the police personnel rushed to her and told her that they can not allow the boy inside with the black T-shirt due to protocols.

The mother had to remove her son’s black T-shirt again and took him inside topless. The police maintained that they could not take chances with the protocols.

Like this: Like Loading...