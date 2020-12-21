Spread the love



















PM mourns Congress veteran Motilal Vora’s demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Congress veteran and Gandhi family loyalist Motilal Vora at a private hospital here earlier in the day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

Vora passed away at the age of 93, a day after celebrating his birthday.

Vora began his political career as a Congress councillor, and became a Chief Minister, Union Minister, Governor, and Congress Treasurer during his political career. His Rajya Sabha term ended in March this year.