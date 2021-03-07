Spread the love



















PM Narendra Modi lauds Mangaluru-based cardiologist for his selfless service

Udupi (UNI): PM Narendra Modi during the interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme held on Sunday lauded Cardiologist from Mangalore – Dr Padmanabha Kamath who successfully supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikmagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara.

He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

“Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept,” he said.

“But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the peoplein Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG,” Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangalore. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of the profession as people regard the medical profession a gift to serve mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially inthe remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms(ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people rather than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even Ihave seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he added.