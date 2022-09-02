PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off Projects Worth Rs 3,800 Crore in the City TODAY 2 September 2022

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada has been decked up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit TODAY, where he is slated to launch a slew of projects worth Rs 3,800 crore and address a public meeting later in the day. The PM’s visit carries political significance as it is expected to boost the morale of the BJP cadre and also prepare them for the 2023 assembly polls. Soon after the launch and foundation-laying ceremony at New Mangalore Port, the PM will address a gathering at Goldfinch City Grounds. Dakshina Kannada district minister V Sunil Kumar claimed nearly 1 lakh people are likely to attend the event.

This visit by Modi for about a couple of hours to this port city, after attending events in neighbouring Kerala, is likely to give a boost to the Karnataka BJP, which is preparing for assembly polls next year, aiming to regain power in the state, with a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.



Later, Modi will participate in a BJP core committee meeting where he is expected to give a pep talk to state leaders on many issues. Kumar said the PM will meet with state BJP leaders for about an hour. Senior BJP functionaries said Modi will inaugurate the mechanisation project worth Rs 280 crore for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority. He will lay the foundation stone for five projects worth Rs 1,000 crore, undertaken by the port.

National Highway from Nanthoor Junction to Panambur Looks Empty as Police have Barricaded Entry- People facing hardship Walking Miles to their workplaces

The integrated LPG facility will bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region, while reinforcing the port’s status as one of the top LPG importing ports in the country. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade. Party workers and beneficiaries of government programmes are likely to come from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district and neighbouring Udupi.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the development of a fishing harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala programme and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

The projects that PM will inaugurate or lay foundation tomorrow include: Inauguration the project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority; lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore, undertaken by the Port. He will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively. The seawater desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure a regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for parliamentary affairs, coal and mines Prahlad Joshi, Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje, a host of state ministers, BJP legislators and leaders are likely to participate in the event.

The visit to Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district is seen as significant after recent incidents of “communal” murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar near here, which triggered widespread protests and spate of resignations by some of its Yuva Morcha members and workers at various places across Karnataka, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu ‘Karyakartas’.

Several Hindutva ideologues and organisations too had expressed their angst against the government, reflecting similar sentiments.The visit is also at the time when the BJP government is facing corruption charges of “40 per cent commission” in public works by the state contractors’ association, and also allegations of irregularities in several departments by certain organisations and opposition parties, especially the Congress.

Like this: Like Loading...