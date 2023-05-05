PM Quick in Reacting on Congress Statements but Silent on Wrestlers Issues and Manipur Violence – Manjunath Bhandary

Mangaluru: “For many days, I am hearing that the BJP needs a Double Engine government, why do we need a double-engine? If one engine fails we need one more engine. Or if one engine has no power we need another engine. When we go to Bengaluru, through Subramanya Ghat, they use another engine to climb the Ghat. Since Karnataka state is self-sufficient, we don’t need a double engine. After Maharastra, Karnataka is in second place. We can run the government without anyone’s help. UP needs a double engine government but Karnataka is self-sufficient”, said MLC Manjunath Bhandary during a press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl here, on May 5.

Addressing the media persons Bhandary said, “From 1983, we are seeing that there is no double engine, if there is any trouble in the engine we need an additional engine. For the past three years in the state, we have the BJP government. Recently Amit Shah said that Karnataka should be handed over to Modi. But I need to tell Amit Shah that there are able leaders and politicians in Karnataka to lead the state. In Manipur, there is the BJP government and now there is an order to shoot at the sight. Mary Kom, the Olympic medal-winning boxer and Rajya Sabha MP wrote to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, ‘My state is burning, kindly help”. What is your double engine doing in Manipur? The population there is only 30 lakh, why can’t they control the situation there? Instead of calling it a double-engine government, we need good governance”.

Bhnadary further said, “I congratulate Modi for honouring the athletes when they bring gold medals to the country, I am proud of him. But now when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar against the President of WFI and also the BJP MP Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment, why is the Prime minister not commenting on it? Because of the harassment, they are ready to return their Padmashree award. When the athletes filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan, why the PM did not call them and inquire? PM Modi reacts immediately to statements issued by the Congress party but is silent on Wrestler’s issues and Manipur violence”.

DCC President Harish Kumar, CWC Member Dr Ajay Kumar Bhandary, AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra and KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj R were also present.

