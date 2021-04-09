Spread the love



















PM stresses on ‘test, track & treat’ to check Covid spread



New Delhi: Amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the ‘test track & treat’ mantra, besides stressing on following Covid appropriate behaviour and effective Covid management measures to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country on Thursday, his second interaction with the CMs within a month.

The Prime Minister pointed out that to contain the spread of the virus, testing and tracking play an effective role.

Observing that every single positive case has the potential to spread the virus to others in the absence of adequate preventive measures, the Prime Minister said that at least 30 contacts of a positive case must be traced, tested and quarantined, preferably within the first 72 hours.

“There should not be any relaxation in our efforts due to Covid fatigue,” Modi said.

He also asked for adherence to the SoPs issued by the Health Ministry, especially in the containment zones.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need to have comprehensive data on Covid deaths with detailed analysis.

He also asked the states to join the webinars on Covid-19 organised by AIIMs every Tuesday and Friday, besides appealing to the states to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of 45-plus population in the high focus districts.

The Prime Minister called for a ‘Teeka Utsav’ (vaccination festival) between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, and April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

“Effort should be made to vaccinate the maximum number of people during the vaccination festival,” he said.

Modi also called upon the youth to help in getting everyone above 45 years of age vaccinated.

Cautioning against carelessness, Modi said, “We have to keep in mind that despite vaccination, there should not be lowering of guard and proper precautions should be continued to be taken.”

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined the efforts undertaken by the government in the battle against Covid-19.