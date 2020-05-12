Spread the love



















PM To Address Nation At 8 pm Day After Meeting Chief Ministers Over Lockdown Strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm this evening, a day after his six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers on the road ahead after May 17, when the coronavirus lockdown is due to end.

PM Modi had hinted in yesterday’s meeting that the lockdown would continue, but with far less restrictions.

“I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth,” the Prime Minister said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...