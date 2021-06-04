Spread the love



















PM to chair meeting of CSIR Society on Friday



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday.

The meeting will also be attended by Union Minister for Science & Technology, Harsh Vardhan, who also holds the health portfolio.

The CSIR Society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science & Technology. Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India.

Eminent scientists, industrialists and senior officials of the scientific ministries form part of the Society, which meets annually.

