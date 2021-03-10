Spread the love



















PM to inaugurate 4th Global Ayurveda Festival on Friday



Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) via videoconferencing on Friday.

The festival will culminate on March 19.

The event was earlier scheduled in May 2020, at Angamaly, but was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eight-day festival includes international seminar, a global exhibition and business meet and will feature lectures by 35 internationally renowned scientists and over 150 Indian scientists.

Around 650 of the 1,150 selected research papers will be projected live, while 500 research papers will be a poster presentation.